Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, and the Weeknd Lead 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

Kendrick Lamar has eight new reasons not to "be humble."

Rounding out the top three after Lamar are Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who both notched five nods of their own. And there will be some stiff competition at this year's show as Lamar and The Weeknd will be battling it out with Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Lorde and Ed Sheeran for Artist of the Year.

The 2017 VMAs will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – "We Don't Talk Anymore"

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts"

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – "Broccoli"

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – "Closer"

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – "Feels"

Zayn & Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)"



BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – "Treat You Better"

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

Harry Styles – "Sign Of The Times"

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – "Down"

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm"

Miley Cyrus – "Malibu"

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Big Sean – "Bounce Back"

Chance the Rapper – "Same Drugs"

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – "Broccoli"

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – "Bad & Boujee"

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – "I'm the One"

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay"

Kygo x Selena Gomez – "It Ain't Me"

Calvin Harris – "My Way"

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – "Cold Water"

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – "Gone"

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – "A Head Full of Dreams"

Fall Out Boy – "Young and Menace"

Twenty One Pilots – "Heavydirtysoul"

Green Day – "Bang Bang"

Foo Fighters – "Run"

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – "Black SpiderMan" (Race & LGBTQ)

The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" (Immigration)

Big Sean – "Light" (Race)

Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Body image)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL" (Environment)

John Legend – "Surefire" (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – "Thunder" (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – "Castle on the Hill" (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – "Nobody Speak" (David Proctor)

Halsey – "Now or Never" (Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm" (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful" (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – "Bon Appetit" (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts" (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – "Dis Generation" (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – "iSpy" (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm" (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – "Sign Of the Times" (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)