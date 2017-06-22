Kendra Wilkinson Vows Farrah Abraham Is ‘Going Down’ After Racially Insensitive Remarks Hit Too Close to Home

Farrah Abraham continues to collect enemies.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars —Family Edition season finale, Dr. Ish and Dr. V confront the group about last week’s blowup between Abraham, 26, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s mother Paula Johnson, which ended in Paula calling Abraham “trailer park trash” and Abraham retorting, “When I go f*** your son, I’ll send you a picture.”

Paula then left the building to go “cool off,” but the drama didn’t stop there. On this week’s episode, the cast deals with the aftermath of the fight, which of course leads to another — this time, between Abraham and Kendra Wilkinson Baskett. The Teen Mom OG star makes some racially insensitive comments towards Paula, but it doesn’t sit too well with the former Playboy model, who shares two children with her African-American husband Hank Baskett.

“I don’t throw out the f***ing race card like that. This b**** didn’t just offend Paula, she offended my husband and my kids, me,” says Wilkinson Baskett, 32, in a confessional. “You’re going f***ing down, dude.”

In a conversation about the finale, the Kendra on Top also says there were more sinister motivations behind the fight.

“Farrah was supposed to have self-control and she voluntarily picked on [Paula] for her own amusement and for her own rating or whatever and I didn’t like it all,” she tells People. “You’re picking on someone who’s highly vulnerable and who’s highly not in self-control. I didn’t like it all. I spoke my mind.”

Prior to the comments made by Abraham, Wilkinson Baskett says she “didn’t even know Farrah existed,” but now that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I’m the type of person to mind my own business and focus on my own issues, but at that moment I felt really uncomfortable,” she says. “I spoke what I felt was right, and both of them should be held accountable.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.