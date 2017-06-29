Kendall Jenner’s ‘Fraternal Twin’ Reveals His Biggest Fears and Favorite Things

Kirby Jenner is the “fraternal twin” to Kendall Jenner. In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Celebrity, Kirby let us in on some of his fears and some of his favorite things.

Kirby has a phobia of the makeup chair and getting his makeup done. He hates when people put stuff on his face. Kirby believes that it is one of the reasons why it’s been hard for him to get professional modeling gigs.

The “forgotten” Jenner loves sandwiches. Kirby believes that sandwiches have five food groups — bread, meat, cheese, veggies and sauce — and that you don’t need anything else!





Last, Kirby loves the sun but not sunsets, he loves the high-noon sun and taking photos of it. He loves the high-noon sun because that’s when “the sun is highest in the sky, it’s the shiniest.”

In other Kirby Jenner news, apparently he was supposed to be on Keeping Up With the Kardashians until … he got stuck in a drainpipe:

