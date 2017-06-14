Kendall Jenner’s ‘Fraternal Twin’ Kirby Jenner Spills Deets About the Kardashians

Kendall Jenner’s “fraternal twin,” Kirby Jenner, is taking over the Instagram world and exclusively talked to Yahoo Celebrity about why he isn’t featured on his “family’s” reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kirby explained that “one season he got stuck in a drainpipe in front of his house.” And, during another season, he was going to be featured in the show but started moving lights around behind the scenes. As a result, he got mistaken for a crew member.

Due to Kirby’s “small, mushy brain,” he doesn’t have a lot of memories from childhood. However, one thing that he does remember is that Kendall was shaped like a watermelon and had very big man hands when she was a baby. He also recalled that time he was kicked in the face by Khloé Kardashian because he broke her Playstation. Apparently, she’s a very avid gamer!

The “forgotten Jenner” has also tried Kylie’s Lip Kits. Well, he ate one and ended up with a bellyache for a week! As Kirby said, “Don’t eat Kylie’s Lip Kits … even though they look good, they don’t taste good.”

As for his relationship with Kendall, Kirby loves that she is constantly teaching him new things, like how to ride a bike or play tennis. And no subject is off limits — they talk about boys and girls, with Kendall even explaining to him what doggy style means: “It’s when you kiss someone and bark like a dog at the same time.”

