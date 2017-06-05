Kendall Jenner’s ‘Fraternal Twin’ Kirby Jenner Shares Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Photos of Him and His ‘Sister’

Many people don’t know this, but Kendall Jenner has a “fraternal twin,” and his name is Kirby Jenner. Though he hasn’t achieved the same level of fame as his siblings, he does have more than 645,000 Instagram followers — and his popularity is growing.

Yahoo Celebrity was lucky enough to get some one-on-one time with Kirby, and learned a little bit more about the “forgotten Jenner.”

Kirby — who describes himself as a “lover of all things, master of the arts, cheese connoisseur, dog lover, pet sitter, aspiring bee keeper” — has experienced a lot of cool things thanks to his model twin. And he shares these special moments on his Instagram account, like this shot taken at his favorite photo shoot with Kendall where they worked alongside a horse named Greg.





“I like to post the unedited versions of me with Kendall and my family and my squad, because I get cropped out of a lot of those photos,” he explained to Yahoo Celebrity. “Kendall has a PR guy on her team, and [he’s] had it out for me ever since I flew my drone into his face. I think he’s the one who’s cropping me out.”

Fortunately, Kirby has all the “originals” and shared three never-before-seen family photos with us — like this one of him, Kendall, and mom Kris Jenner taken at the Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary party. Though he had trouble getting in, the quick-thinking Kirby gained access after he told security that he was his mother’s accessory organizer.

Kirby Jenner posed with Kendall and Kris Jenner at Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary party in April. (Photo: Getty/@kirbyjenner) More

Then there’s this shot, where Kirby and Kendall were spotted on the streets of New York City after ordering way too much food. As usual, Kirby got stuck carrying the leftovers.

The stylish Kirby and Kendall Jenner chowed down in New York City. (Photo: Getty/@kirbyjenner) More

And here’s one of him and Kendall at the 2017 Met Gala. “I thought I was going to a Mets game to be honest,” revealed Kirby. “They told me to dress in my fanciest wardrobe, so I wore my captain’s outfit.”

Wonder if Kanye West designed it…

Kirby Jenner and Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala. (Photo: Getty/@kirbyjenner) More

