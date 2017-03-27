Kendall Jenner Says She Feels Bad for Alleged Stalker on 'KUWTK': 'It's Really Sad'

Kendall Jenner opened up about sympathizing with her alleged stalker on Sunday's new Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the emotional episode, the 21-year-old model recounted her frightening run-in with a stranger who accosted her at her Hollywood Hills property, and was arrested after Kendall managed to drive away.

However, she also said she was dreading having to testify against him, and not just because it meant having to face him in court.

Speaking with her mom, Kris Jenner, the young reality star opened up about her trepidation, asking Kris, "Is it like, weird of me though, that I feel bad for him?"

"I don't think he's mentally there," she added. "I don't even know if he can control what he's doing. Like, he thinks what he's doing is normal and fine."

"Being in the public eye is pretty crazy, just because people actually feel like they know you, and they get very caught up in it. And they don't realize that they don't actually know you," Kendall shared in a solo interview. "That was my scenario. So when he came into my house, he thought it was OK. He literally talked to me like I knew who he was."

Despite any sympathy that Kendall may have had, Kris stressed the importance of setting a precedent for anyone else who might think of trying to harass or prey upon her.

"You need to show everyone that you're going to act on every single predator that comes after you," Kris explained.

As the date of the trial came closer, Kendall continued to fear having to testify. Speaking with sister Kim Kardashian, she explained, "The thought of even having to see him in court freaks me out, and gives me crazy anxiety."

Kim herself is all too familiar with experiencing a traumatizing encounter after being robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in October. Much of the latest KUWTK episode dealt with how the incident has changed the way Kim leads her life.

However, being able to relate with a very similar experience gave Kim an insight into the situation.

"After Paris, our lives are so different," Kim explained to Kendall. "I can't sleep unless I have like, four security guards just outside my house. If you don't set the tone for it now, you're literally not going to be able to sleep at night."

In the end, Kendall faced her fears and testified against the man. While she was frightened, she said the experience wasn't as terrible as she imagined, but she still felt somewhat bad for the stranger.

Sitting down with Caitlyn Jenner days after the trial, she explained how the media had misrepresented the man.

"I hate that someone said online that 'Kendall has an obsessed fan,'" she said, explaining that she wouldn't consider the guy a fan. "A fan loves you, wants an autograph, a picture. He's just, like, obsessed."

"It's really sad. I was on the verge of tears the whole time because I felt bad for him," she added. "Even though it's necessary right now, it makes me sad… [but] it's definitely necessary to protect myself, because I don't know what anyone is capable of doing."

"I can't believe it," Caitlyn agreed. "Between Kim, that guy, all these crazies are coming out of the woodwork,"

"I don't know what's happening in the universe," Kendall replied.

