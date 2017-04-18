Kendall Jenner Says She’s ‘More of a Jenner than a Kardashian’: ‘I Get That From My Dad’

Caitlyn Jenner has had quite an impact on daughter Kendall Jenner.

In the May issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, the 21-year-old model opens up about the similarities she shares with the 67-year-old former Olympian. "I mean, I'm a girl and I like being a girl, but I've just never been into it like they have," she says. "I think I get that from my dad (Caitlyn). I'd say I'm more of a Jenner than a Kardashian."

Kendall also feels that she's the most private of her family members. "More than the rest of my family, I guess," she admits. "Just 'cause I think it's powerful. Plus, I think people always want what they can't have. It's nice to have some mystery."

As for her love life, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star insists, "I'm not marrying anyone. I'm not engaged."

"There's nothing long-term or serious like that in my life," Kendall adds. "I'm doing my thing. I'm having fun. I'm being young."

Over the weekend, Kendall made her first public appearance since her Pepsi commercial controversy at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, and sparked some romance rumors when she was spotted with A$AP Rocky. She also turned heads in a stand-out style when she hosted Bumble's Winter Bumbland party with younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Here's a look at the thong-baring ensemble that Kendall wore to the festival:

