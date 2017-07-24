Kendall Jenner Poses Totally Naked on a Picnic Table With a Cigarette

Kendall Jenner does not smoke, but she will fake it … naked!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a sexy snap of herself in the buff and holding a cigarette on Instagram on Monday.

WATCH: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Party in Greece

In the stunning black-and-white photo, the 21-year-old model lies on an outdoor picnic table under a giant chandelier.

"I don't smoke," Jenner captioned the pic.

Fans were quick to shower the star with compliments, commenting on the "gorgeous" pic.

"You the most beautiful woman i have ever seen 🌹," wrote one follower.

This isn't the first time Jenner has flaunted her hot bod on social media.

NEWS: Kendall Jenner Isn't 'Sorry' for Flaunting Her Booty in Sexy Thong Swimsuit

In June, she posed in a red swimsuit on Snapchat, seductively lifting the one-piece up to show off her perfectly toned booty.

View photos



Snapchat

See Jenner steal the show at the recent premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in the video below.

Related Articles