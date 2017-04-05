Kendall Jenner Isn’t the Only Celebrity to Star in Controversial Ads

Pepsi just pulled their new ad starring Kendall Jenner. The commercial received backlash for appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement to sell soda.





Pepsi Commercial Kendall Jenner Posted by New on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

In a statement, Pepsi said, “Clearly we missed the mark. … We did not intend to make light of any serious issue.” Kendall isn’t the first celebrity to star in a controversial ad.

Paris Hilton’s 2005 Carl’s Jr. burger ad was banned in New Zealand for being too sexy. The Parents Television Council called it “basically soft-core porn.”

In 2008, a Dunkin’ Donuts ad featuring Rachael Ray’s was pulled because the scarf she wore looked like those worn by Muslim terrorists.

Also in 2008, Eva Mendes’s Calvin Klein ad was banned by U.S. networks for being too provocative. But Calvin Klein was determined air it, so the company recut it and ran it after 9 p.m.

Dakota Fanning’s 2011 Marc Jacobs perfume ad was banned in England for “sexualizing children.” Dakota said, “Why are you making it about that, you creep. … I love Marc and trust him, and we just laughed about it.”

In 2012, Ashton Kutcher’s PopChips ad was pulled for being racist, after he wore brown makeup to portray a character named Raj.

Tyler Clinton is the newest Clinton you have to meet:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: