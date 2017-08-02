Kendall Jenner Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Man Who Sent Her ‘Hostile and Threatening’ Letters

Kendall Jenner can breathe a sigh of relief.

The reality-TV personality obtained a permanent restraining order against a man who allegedly sent her “hostile and threatening” letters, according to court papers obtained by TheWrap.

Though categorized as a permanent restraining order, the order against Thomas Hummel is in effect for three years.

According to court papers filed by Jenner in July, Jenner had been receiving unsolicited letters from Hummel since February, and they grew increasingly unsettling as time went by.

“Recently, the letters have included disturbing and upsetting language and have taken on an increasingly hostile and threatening tone,” last month’s paperwork read.

For instance, according to the papers, in one letter Hummel wrote, “My guess is simply you like to be an internet whore, cackling your way through life. Your behavior is puerile and self-centered. You look like you’ve been f–ing AHOLE Dog S– [presumably, a reference to Jenner’s reported boyfriend A$AP Rocky] in the sewer for years. Are you proud of yourself? Did Jordon [sic] Clarkson butt rape you as the entertainment at his birthday party? Why did you go? I know that he raped you.”

Hummel also allegedly wrote, “Do you like to look like a slut?” and “I used to love you but now you make me want to die.”

One particularly creepy letter cited in the court papers reads, “I remember you from the Del Mar Post Office in or around 2008 and Costco in or around 1998. I fell in love with your obsequiousness.” Jenner is currently 21 years old, making her underage on those occasions.

A temporary restraining order obtained by Jenner in July barred Hummel from harassing Jenner or contacting her in any way, and from coming within 100 yards of her.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

