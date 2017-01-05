Kendall Jenner Gets Inked on the New Cover of V Magazine

Models typically shy away from making any major body modifications given that their physique is quite literally their livelihood, meaning getting a tattoo can be a major faux pas. But this new generation of supers has made it clear that rules are meant to be broken, whether its Cat McNeil and her full-back piece or Kendall Jenner and her super subtle, super tiny collection of all white tattoos. And this month, the model also made her love for body art official, getting inked on the new cover of V magazine.

For V‘s Spring 2017 preview issue shot by Mario Testino, a handful of fashion’s It Girls, including Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Carolyn Murphy, Amber Valletta, Lily Aldridge, and Ellen Rosa in addition to Kendall, all got some very daring (and faux) new body art ranging from the classics, like a heart and dagger, to the decidedly original, like Murphy’s inner thigh octopus.

For Kendall’s cover the model went with a bold, over-the-top tat, at least compared to the relatively sedate “meow’ scrawled across her inner lip, getting a big, entwined snake drawn across her outer right thigh and glute.

Given her family’s unique history with this particular animal, it’s hard not to read into the symbolism behind this choice in ink. Could it be referring to the emoji her sister Kim encouraged fans to rain down upon Taylor Swift by the thousands after putting her on blast via Snapchat for being less than forthcoming about granting her approval for that particular lyric in Kanye’s song “Famous?” Or it might be an homage to that giant anaconda her younger sister Kylie and her mother Kris recently found themselves holding during a shoot with Terry Richardson. In either case, given the KarJenner’s deep relationship with this specific reptile, Kendall might want to consider making that body art permanent.

What do you think of Kendall’s new magazine cover? Sound off below!