Kendall Jenner Bares Her Booty in Sexy, Sheer Skirt and Thong at Coachella

Dayum, Kendall Jenner!

Amongst all the boho-chic gals frolicking their way around the Coachella festival grounds in Indio, California, on Friday, the 21-year-old model dared to be different in a sheer ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Before heading to Travis Scott's set, Jenner's pal and fellow model, Hailey Baldwin, shared a photo of the reality star's risqué get-up. Shot in black-and-white, the pic shows Jenner flaunting her figure in a totally sheer top and skirt. While her long braided pigtails, oversized hoop earrings and trendy Adidas kicks were certainly a sight to see, it was hard not to notice her voluptuous booty and solid black thong.

"Like…. This is crazy," Baldwin captioned it, using the raised hands emoji.

And Jenner didn't seem to have any problem with putting her booty on full display, as this fan documented:

Jenner's youngest sister, Kylie, was also at the show, still sporting the 'highlighter' locks she debuted earlier in the day at the PrettyLittleThing x PAPER Magazine Pretty Little Playground party.

