Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky Reunite in Paris, the City of Love -- See the Pic!

Kendall Jenner was spotted with rapper A$AP Rocky at the flea markets in Paris, France, on Sunday.

The pair, who ignited romance rumors last year, were snapped hanging out in the City of Love just days after Jenner and her friends watched the 28-year-old performer take the stage at a tribute concert to A$AP Yams in New York City.

Wrapped up in a long, brown fur coat, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was all smiles as she strolled the streets of Paris, where she walked for Givenchy Menswear's Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.



The flea market visit comes following a string of recent outings with the rapper. The duo have been spotted partying at a Miami club, dining out in Los Angeles and shopping in New York.

They were also seen together during Paris Fashion Week in June, with a source later telling ET that the pair were not dating.

"They're not really together, but are definitely texting and talking and hanging out," said the insider.

