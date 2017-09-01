Kendall Jenner Addresses Controversial Pepsi Ad for First Time: 'I Feel Like My Life Is Over'

Nearly five months after Pepsi pulled their protest-themed commercial starring Kendall Jenner, the reality star is speaking out about the controversy.

In a trailer for the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner is seen huddled on a bed with her sister Kim Kardashian West discussing the backlash. “It feels like my life is over,” says Jenner.

Luckily, Kardashian West—who described herself as the “ringleader” of the family during crisis in a recent Interview magazine story—is there to give it to her straight. “You made a mistake,” she says.

The politically-charged ad was retracted by the brand after accusations of appropriating civil rights movements to sell soda. In the clip, Jenner played the part of a model who ditches a photo shoot to join a group of protesters in the street and calms the chaos by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner was “in constant communication with her mom and sisters” after learning of the responses it triggered on social media. “Everyone is being very supportive and ready to give advice,” the source said at the time. “Kendall is young and certainly not used to being involved in such controversy.”