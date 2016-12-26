Country Singer Kelsea Ballerini Gets Engaged on Christmas

"Happily ever never"? Try happily ever after!

Kelsea Ballerini and her beau, Australian singer Morgan Evans, got engaged on Christmas.

The "Peter Pan" singer shared the good news via social media on Sunday -- and it was quite the surprise!

Ballerini, 23, first posted a video from the Country Music Channel Awards in Brisbane, Australia, where she first met Evans when they co-hosted the event in March.

She then shared details of the engagement alongside a sweet photo of her and her new fiancé celebrating with an embrace as she showed off her new ring.

"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS."

Evans, 31, posted the same photo to his Instagram account, writing, "When you know, you know ... she's perfect. #ultimatedibs."

Ballerini then tweeted a close-up of her ring, which is totally jealousy-inducing. "I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE," she wrote. "My heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world."

I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/GRtwTDwSys — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 26, 2016

The country singer also shared two shots from the engagement with ET, and she looks positively giddy and ecstatic in both! The pair's engagement photos were taken in Nashville, Tennessee (Ballerini is a Knoxville native).

We don't blame Ballerini for being totally smitten with her engagement! And we have to admit, we love the Boomerang she posted on Monday, holding a mug that reads, "Does this mug make me look engaged?"

It's definitely been a good holiday season for Ballerini, who shared an Instagram of her family celebrating in matching pajamas on Christmas Eve.

Merry Christmas, indeed!



