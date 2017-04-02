Kelly Rowland Proudly Displays Stretch Marks After Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video

Kelly Rowland couldn't be more humble.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her backside in honor of Kendrick Lamar's new "Humble" video.

The video, released on Thursday, calls for an end to airbrushed beauty standards, and encourages authenticity with lyrics like "I'm so…sick and tired of the Photoshop / show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor / Show me something natural like a** with some stretch marks."

Rowland, clearly affected by the video, took Lamar's words to heart with an Instagram pic of her own derriere, stretch marks and all.

"B!T@H BE HUMBLE" -@KendrickLamar," she captioned the snap.

As if I needed another reason to LOVE Kendrick Lamar! #BEHUMBLE!

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) March 31, 2017

Rowland may be humble, but if she could use one word to describe her former bandmate Beyonce, it would be "transparent."

