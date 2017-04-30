Kelly Ripa To Announce Her New ‘Live!’ Co-Host on Monday

Kelly Ripa teased the announcement of her new Live! permanent co-host on Monday, with a slightly cryptic Twitter post over the weekend.

In the short video shared with her followers on Sunday, Ripa sips from a Live with Kelly mug with a question mark on it. "Tune in tomorrow. Trust me," she says.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa Gives Update on 'Live!' Co-Host Search, Calls Anderson Cooper 'The One That Got Away'

"We're going to need a bigger mug," Ripa captioned the video, adding several clues in the form of hashtags: "#TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost."

MORE: 'Live!' Contest Winner Continues to Charm Viewers When He Returns as Kelly Ripa's Guest Co-Host

The 46-year-old talk show host has been anchoring Live! solo since the shocking early departure of Michael Strahan in May 2016. Since then, there have been a slew of guest co-hosts, including Michael Buble, Jerry O'Connell and even Christian Slater.

In the meantime, take a look back at fan-favorite and contest-winner Richard Curtis's turn in the co-host chair in the clip below.

