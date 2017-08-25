Kelly Osbourne has severe allergic reaction to the sun on 'Battle of the Network Stars'

Kelly Osbourne was on Battle of the Network Stars, a show primarily lit by the sun. And seeing as how she is the daughter of The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise when she revealed she’s allergic to the sun.

After experiencing some dizziness, Osbourne said, “I truly am allergic to the sun. I had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into today.”

Despite carrying a “sun-brella” around and swimming in a full body swim suit, the tv personality struggled with the celestial body which the earth orbits. After getting out of the swimming pool she said, “I got dizzy again… The sun is not good for me.”

After visited the medic, Osbourne managed to recover quickly – though her ego was a little bruised. “I’m really embarrassed ’cause I didn’t want to be the one that let the team down and be, like, the one in the corner, like, with oxygen. But my pulse is back to normal, and I’m fully hydrated, so fingers crossed that I’ll be able to keep going for the rest of the day.”

Osbourne did return to competition and even helped her team win a one of the competitions.

Battle of the Network Stars airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. Watch clips and full episodes of Battle of the Network Stars for free on Yahoo View.

