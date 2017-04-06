Kelly Osbourne Reveals Dad Ozzy OD’d While Cancer-Stricken Mom Sharon Was Having a Seizure

Kelly Osbourne was born into celebrity, but her life has often been terrifying instead of enviable. In her upcoming memoir, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, Osbourne recounts the horrifying day when her mother had a seizure and her dad overdosed.

“[One night] Mum had a seizure,” Kelly writes. “I finally called for an ambulance, and together with the idiot nurse, we got Mum stabilized.”

At the time in 2002, Sharon Osbourne was fighting stage-three colorectal cancer. According to the book, when “Crazy Train” singer Ozzy initially learned about his wife’s diagnosis he went “insane” and turned to drugs to cope. So, on the night of the seizure, Kelly admits that she was terrified of his reaction.

“I had reason to be scared,” she writes. “Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hand into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka, like it was water and he was dying of thirst.”

Soon they were all in the ambulance.

“[Dad] leaned over to and put his hand out and see if Mum was breathing,” writes Kelly. “Then he passed out with his hand over her mouth, and it looked like he was trying to kill her.”

According to his daughter, the EMTs eventually got him off Sharon and wanted to call the police.

“I was sobbing and shaking, scared out of my mind,” she recalls, “and the EMTs took pity on me and decided not to call the police, but said that they were rushing Dad into detox as soon as we got to the hospital.”

In There Is No F*cking Secret, Kelly describes running between the two hospital rooms. Her mother eventually recovered from the seizure and the colorectal cancer, only to have a double mastectomy in 2012, when she learned she was at risk of breast cancer.

Ozzy’s path has been just as difficult. Since the night in the hospital when he was “treated for a drug overdose and alcohol poisoning,” he continued to struggle with drug addiction.

In a Facebook post in 2013, he wrote: “For the last year and a half I have been drinking and taking drugs. I was in a very dark place and was an asshole to the people I love most, my family.”

Kelly discusses her own drug addiction in her memoir, which came about as she tried to deal with her parents’ respective illnesses in 2002.

“I had to make phone calls, sign papers, talk to doctors, console family members, and, at nineteen, make adult decisions that would have been hard for someone three times my age,” she writes, “The only way I could even face my life was by opening that pill bottle, shaking out a few pills - or a handful into my palm, and throwing them down my throat.”

Now 32, Kelly went to rehab multiple times before achieving sobriety.

“I have to take every day as it comes,” she said in a 2009 interview. “This is a disease. I was born with it. I’ll die with it.”

She added, “I just want to be happy. Anything is better than the way it was.”

There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch releases on April 25.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com