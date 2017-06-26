Kelly Osbourne Had a Great Time at the Pride Parade ... Until Her Restroom Malfunction

Kelly Osbourne was having a fabulous time celebrating at the Pride Parade in New York City this weekend and was posting videos on Instagram of her rainbow hair, vogueing with singer Sam Smith, and just doing what any normal person does when having a great time.













Unfortunately, Osbourne’s fun quickly turned into an embarrassing situation. She attempted to use the restroom at a Starbucks but was denied entry, which caused the worst possible result to happen: Osbourne peed in her pants.

The TV personality took to Twitter and blasted the coffee chain. She posted a photo of the store location, writing, “Shame on you, Starbucks. Pissed my own pants in this location because your shameful employees refused to let me use the [toilet] — I have piss in my shoe.

SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the ???? I have piss in my shoe ???????? pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10 — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017





So far, Starbucks has not officially responded to Osbourne’s tweet, although a representative from the verified account “Starbucks Help” apologized to her and asked the Fashion Police alum to direct message them to discuss the situation.

Another celebrity who embarrassed herself in public is Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie. At a concert in San Diego, Calif., in 2005, the singer wet herself during a performance of “Let’s Get It Started.”

Singer Marie Osmond also suffered the same fate onstage during a cruise ship performance in 2012 after laughing too hard. Actor Hugh Jackman confessed he once peed his pants while performing onstage in a production of Beauty and the Beast.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner’s history of incontinence is well documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The matriarch once peed on herself while jumping rope, and peed her pants another time because her daughter Khloe Kardashian made her laugh.

In other entertainment news, Ariana Grande turns 24: Remember when she sang on TV for the first time?

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: