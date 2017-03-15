Kelly Clarkson’s 20,000-Square-Foot Mansion Is on the Market

Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are putting their lavish Tennessee estate on the market, and ET has a peek inside!

The 20,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property comes with an $8.75 million price tag, but it's well worth it for all that comes with it.

The home's next owners will have no problem entertaining guests with a pool and hot tub alongside a sandy beach volleyball court. There's also a private movie theater and a cowboy bar complete with barstools fashioned from actual horse saddles.

The home is also where the couple began raising their two children (2-year-old daughter River Rose and 11-month-old son Remington). The kids will be leaving behind their room which features built-in bunk beds and a fold-up ping pong table.

The GRAMMY winner and her family are parting with the home after starting construction on a new residence on their farm near Nashville.

