Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Online Body Shamer in One Epic Tweet

Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid of internet trolls! The 35-year-old singer clapped back at one particularly rude social media user on Tuesday night who tweeted, "You're fat."



The American Idol alum replied, "….and still f**king awesome."

The epic reply prompted Clarkson's diehard fanbase to go wild on Twitter.



Here are some of the responses:

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! pic.twitter.com/wfUehom9FE

— Yvette (@atleve) July 5, 2017

Did y'all see @kelly_clarkson roast that troll just now?! pic.twitter.com/yH3Xak65nF

— Tyler Lewis (@MusicCityTyler) July 5, 2017

Prior to Clarkson's online slam, the "Miss Independent" singer praised American veterans in honor of Independence Day.



"Had a beautiful day w/family & I know I was able 2 have it because of the strength & courage of the men & women who have & are protecting us!" she tweeted. "Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence."

Had a beautiful day w/family & I know I was able 2 have it because of the strength&courage of the men&women who have&are protecting us!

— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence 🎉

— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

