Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Online Body Shamer in One Epic Tweet

Rachel McRady
Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid of internet trolls! The 35-year-old singer clapped back at one particularly rude social media user on Tuesday night who tweeted, "You're fat."

The American Idol alum replied, "….and still f**king awesome."

The epic reply prompted Clarkson's diehard fanbase to go wild on Twitter.

Here are some of the responses:

Prior to Clarkson's online slam, the "Miss Independent" singer praised American veterans in honor of Independence Day.

"Had a beautiful day w/family & I know I was able 2 have it because of the strength & courage of the men & women who have & are protecting us!" she tweeted. "Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence."

