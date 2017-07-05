Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Online Body Shamer in One Epic Tweet

Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid of internet trolls! The 35-year-old singer clapped back at one particularly rude social media user on Tuesday night who tweeted, "You're fat."
The American Idol alum replied, "….and still f**king awesome."
The epic reply prompted Clarkson's diehard fanbase to go wild on Twitter.
Here are some of the responses:
Prior to Clarkson's online slam, the "Miss Independent" singer praised American veterans in honor of Independence Day.
"Had a beautiful day w/family & I know I was able 2 have it because of the strength & courage of the men & women who have & are protecting us!" she tweeted. "Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence."
Had a beautiful day w/family & I know I was able 2 have it because of the strength&courage of the men&women who have&are protecting us!
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017
Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence 🎉
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017
