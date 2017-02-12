Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Will Be Her Grammy Date: ‘I Wrote the Song For Her’

Get ready GRAMMYs -- River Rose is coming your way!

Kelly Clarkson adorably revealed over Facebook Live on Friday that she would be bringing her 2-year-old daughter as her date to the awards show on Sunday. Clarkson is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Piece by Piece."

"Hey, what's up Idol fans? Kelly Clarkson here!" she began in a video message on American Idol's Facebook page. "I am so excited that I got nominated for the GRAMMY that I sang 'Piece by Piece' live on Idol, the last show, and it's such a nice bookend for me, so thank y'all so much for the support, for like, 15 years!"

"I'm so excited, I'm taking my 2-year-old, because I wrote the song for her… well, and you. That's my husband, he's standing right there," Clarkson sweetly confessed as she panned over to her hubby, Brandon Blackstock. "Alright, later!"

While this year's GRAMMYs is sure to fun with River Rose by her side, Clarkson recently revealed the frightening story behind her 2006 GRAMMYs: she thought she had cancer.

"Not many people know this ... but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something," she revealed on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast on Tuesday. "I went the whole day crying. They redid my makeup four times because I was like, 'Wow, so young.' I was just completely freaking out. Then when I won, I thought, 'Oh, my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens.'"

Clarkson learned the next day that the call was a mistake, but says the experience made her first GRAMMY win.

"It's kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap," she admitted. "But hey, I didn't have cancer!"

