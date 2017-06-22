Kelly Clarkson Helps a Fan Propose After Her Concert: ‘It’s About Damn Time’

It’s wedding season, and Kelly Clarkson is the latest celebrity to help a couple pull off a surprise engagement.

After Clarkson’s concert at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, fan Alex Malerba shared a video of his surprise engagement to his boyfriend with the help of the Grammy-winning singer:





The moment was clearly special for Kelly’s fan, as he captioned one of his posts: “Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only Kelly Clarkson was an amazing moment!!!! He said yes.”

When the couple revealed that they had been dating for four years, Kelly’s reaction was priceless. She hilariously exclaimed, “Oh my God! It’s about damn time somebody did. I’m like, s*** or get off the pot!”

Afterward, the couple posted a photo of their rings on Instagram, and hugs were exchanged all around. We’re guessing that they’ll never have another “moment like this.”

Clarkson’s next concert will be at Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 1. The Grammy-winning singer will unite with Blake Shelton for a one-night performance honoring members of the military at the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

In other entertainment news, Simon Cowell, Rita Ora, and Louis Tomlinson team up for charity single benefiting Grenfell Tower victims:

