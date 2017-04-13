Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Son Remington’s 1st Birthday

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating her son’s first milestone!

The “Because of You” singer was overjoyed at her son Remington Alexanders first birthday party - which included a red rocking horse and yellow camping tent cake.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim,” Clarkson captioned the photo collage she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Clarkson, 34, and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, have two children together; 1-year-old Remington and daughter River Rose, 2. She is also stepmother to Blackstock’s oldest children: Seth, and Savannah.

The singer has previously said that she tries to make time to go out with her husband, but that it’s tough when you have four kids in the house.

“We don’t generally do a lot, honestly, because we’re just so tired! He manages Blake Shelton, he also manages me, we have four kids, there’s a whole career!” said Clarkson, who stopped by the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in December to promote her song “It’s Quiet Uptown” from The Hamilton Mixtape.

“I had kids older, so I had selfish times when I’d go out and have fun so I don’t feel like I’ve missed anything,” the American Idol alum added. “I feel like a lot of moms that started at like 21 having kids-no, no. I started at 30, so we’re good!”

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com