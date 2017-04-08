Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Is All of Us While Having Her First Taste of Nutella

River Rose knows what's up.

Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram on Saturday to document a very important moment in her daughter's life -- the 2-year-old's first taste of Nutella.

"River, do you like Nutella?" Clarkson asked in the short video, as River takes her first bite of Nutella-covered toast.

"Yeah," she simply replies, savoring the bite before celebrating the experience by dancing in her seat.

Same, River. Same.

"River's first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier 😜 #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness," Clarkson captioned the cute video.

ET sat down with Clarkson in December, when she opened up about her newfound confidence as a mother.

"I have never been more confident as a woman as I am as a mother," she revealed. " I feel like I am nailing it."

