Kel Mitchell Welcomes First Child With Wife Asia Lee: ‘So Much Joy in My Heart’

Congratulations, Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee!

On Tuesday, the former Kenan & Kel star excitedly shared that he and his wife welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Wisdom.

RELATED: Serena Williams Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

"My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon," Mitchell, 38, shared on Instagram alongside a pic of his new little one. "She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness! I'm so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!"

"My Wife is the most amazing woman. She was so strong throughout the birth. I'm so proud of her!" the actor continued, praising his wife. "@therealasialee you are My super woman! You amaze me every day! Thank you for this gift! Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing! For this Child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27 Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true! Daddy loves you Wisdom! 💖."

Mitchell's wife also reposted the pic, adding, "Thank you hubby! I'm excited to be on this journey with you. Welcome to the world Baby Girl! BABY WISDOM has arrived 1 week early! We Love you sooooo much! My 1st Baby!"

RELATED: Pregnant Jessica Alba Flaunts Baby Bump on the Beach -- See the Pics!

Wisdom is Mitchell's third child. The former Nickelodeon star is already a father to son Lyric and daughter Allure from a previous marriage. Lee's pregnancy was announced in February with an adorable Good Burger-themed pic. "We have a bun in the oven," he captioned the snap.

For on the couple's baby announcement, watch below.

Related Articles