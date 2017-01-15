Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom Surprise 40th Birthday Party, Debuts New Blonde 'Do

Best girlfriend of the year award, right here!

Katy Perry threw Orlando Bloom the sweetest surprise 40th birthday party on Saturday night, which included an unexpected visit from his mom, Sonia Copeland Bloom.

The 32-year-old pop star shared a video to her Instagram story of the British actor blowing out candles on a two-tier owl cake while surrounded by family and friends in Palm Springs, California.

Naturally, the Lord of the Rings star was thrilled with the surprise fete, posting a shot of him and his mom sharing a warm embrace. "Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum," Bloom wrote.

Celebrity attendees included Jennifer Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux, with many of the guests donning cheeky jumpsuits splashed with the guest of honor's smiling face, as depicted in a fan photo on Instagram.

Earlier that evening, Perry rocked wire-rimmed glasses and a black jeweled shirt while debuting a new blonde 'do at her friend Sham Ibrahim's Palm Springs art show. Trying to match her beau who also recently dyed his raven locks, perhaps?

