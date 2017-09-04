Katy Perry Spends Labor Day With Ex-Boyfriend Orlando Bloom

The pop star was reportedly spotted on the beach with the handsome actor.

Katy Perry might be rounding out the summer with a rekindled romance.

The pop star was spotted paddle boarding over Labor Day weekend with her ex-boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, according to Celebrity WotNot, which shared a photo purportedly of the two.

ET has reached out to Bloom and Perry's reps regarding this report.

This sighting comes after Perry and Bloom hung out at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles last month.

An eyewitness told ET at the time that "Orlando put his arm around Katy's waist several times, and at one point, she sat on his lap."

"Orlando seemed to be having a great time and really seemed to enjoy the concert, even dancing at one point," the eyewitness added, noting that the two were sitting in first row floor seats with a side view of the stage. "Katy was more laid back and seemed to just be listening and taking it all in."

The pair's reps announced in February that the two were taking "respectful, loving space" after nearly a year together, but it appears they have found their way back to one another.

Here's a look back on the relationship between the 32-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actor:

