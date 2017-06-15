Katy Perry Says Donald Trump’s Win ‘Retriggered’ Her Strict Christian Upbringing

As an artist, Katy Perry hasn’t shied away from having a sexual image. But as the daughter of two Pentecostal pastors, she says her sexuality was initially repressed. When Donald Trump won the election in November, it brought back a lot of emotions for the 32-year-old singer.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, she admitted that she had been “retriggered” that night. She said, “I was retriggered by a big male that didn’t see women as equal. And that had been, unfortunately, a common theme in my upbringing.”

Born Katheryn Hudson, Perry has talked about being raised in a strict religious household. Trump’s victory brought the singer memories from her childhood. “I went to that dark place that I had been avoiding, and I dug out the mold. It was not fun, but I did that — I’m still doing that,” she added.

Perry had been an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout Clinton’s campaign. On election night, Perry and Lady Gaga were at New York’s Javits Convention Center. They were both preparing to celebrate, potentially, the first female U.S. president. Instead, they had to comfort each other after Clinton’s loss.





Perry said, “It was a revelation, it was a reckoning. Gaga and I just looking at each other and being like, [expletive] it, we need to touch each other.”

In other entertainment news, Katy Perry switched lyrics to “Swish Swish” to end feud with Taylor Swift:



