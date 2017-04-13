Katy Perry Says She ‘Came out of the Womb Asking Questions’

Katy Perry is on the cover of the May issue of Vogue, and she’s revealing a lot. While growing up, Katy said, she was the “black sheep” in a family of evangelical Christian pastors who sheltered her from the modern world. “My house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening. You don’t celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives you your Christmas presents; we watch Bill O’Reilly on TV. That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens.”

Katy’s childhood school was “really makeshift. … Education was not the first priority.” She was not “allowed to interact with gay people … but I came out of the womb asking questions … and I am grateful for that.” Katy also said her church would picket Madonna and Marilyn Manson concerts, where she would hand out pamphlets on “How to Find God.” The singer admitted that her “education started in [her] 20s” and that she still has so much to learn.

During the 2016 presidential election, Katy campaigned for Hillary Clinton. “I think you have to stand for something, and if you’re not standing for anything. You’re really just serving yourself. … If you have a voice, you have a responsibility to use it now, more than ever.” But after Donald Trump won the election, Katy said that she “was really disheartened for a while; it just brought up a lot of trauma for me. I have an issue with suppressive males and not being seen as equal.”

And in terms of the future, Katy believes that “teenage girls are going to save the world.”

