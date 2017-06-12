Katy Perry Responds To Cultural Appropriation Criticism

Katy Perry did a Big Brother-esque live stream all weekend long to promote her new album, Witness. She had a ton of guests including James Corden, Gordon Ramsay, and Caitlyn Jenner. But most recently, she sat down with activist Deray Mckesson, who is best known for being a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 32-year-old singer talked about how she’s been criticized for cultural appropriation. And she owned up to some of the mistakes she’s made, like the time she wore cornrows and ate watermelon in her music video for “This Is How We Do.” Katy said she had to be educated on why it was inappropriate for her to do this.

She said, “I’ve made several mistakes, even in the This is How We Do music video, about how I wore my hair, and having a hard conversation … about what does it mean. Why can’t I wear my hair that way? Or what is the history behind wearing the hair that way? And [I learned] about the power in black women’s hair.”

Katy also admitted to inappropriately wearing a geisha outfit during her performance at the American Music Awards. She said, “even in my intention to appreciate Japanese culture, I did it wrong.”

The singer said that while she understands the mistakes she made — in reality she will never truly get the heart of the issue. She said, “I listened, and I heard, and I didn’t know, and I won’t ever understand some of those things, because of who I am. I will never understand, but I can educate myself.”

I'm proud of Katy for acknowledging her mistakes with cultural appropriation. She's learning pic.twitter.com/uyHd3upmzx — la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 11, 2017





Despite Katy’s heartfelt message, some people are still calling her out — saying she’s just doing this to sell more albums. One critic was April Reign, who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag.

Your WCW has a new album to sell so she's going on an apology tour but not speaking to the WOC from whom she appropriated. She's 32. ???? https://t.co/tIBRDqF7hB — April (@ReignOfApril) June 11, 2017





