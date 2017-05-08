Katy Perry Plays Coy When Asked About Taylor Swift, But Warns Everyone ‘Don’t Come for Me’

As fans eagerly await Katy Perry’s new album, gossip enthusiasts are equally as excited to finally see if there will be a response to Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood.”

In 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone the diss track was about another female singer, and it was soon reported that that singer was Perry. Their feud quickly turned into one of the biggest beefs in the entertainment industry with neither Taylor nor Katy ever uttering the other’s name.

Entertainment Weekly recently chatted with Perry, 32, and asked if “Bad Blood” was indeed about her and if so, does her upcoming album have a song responding to the track.

“Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me,” Perry coyly replied. “I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

Perry continued, “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that.”

Swift told Rolling Stone “Bad Blood” was about someone who “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour… She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.” People deduced this was Perry because supposedly she hired some of Swift’s backup dancers.

There have been a few tweets from Perry dancing around the topic, but she has never directly acknowledged the feud. After Swift’s interview, she tweeted:

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing… — Katy Perry (@katyperry) September 9, 2014





Perry also jumped in during Swift’s MTV VMA drama with Nicki Minaj in 2015.

@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015





Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman… — Katy Perry (@katyperry) July 22, 2015





Perry kept in theme with that sentiment when chatting with EW.

“Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, OK, honey,” Perry laughed. “We got to keep it real, honey.”

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer added, “This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.”

Noted.





