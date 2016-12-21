Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit Children's Hospital as Mr. and Mrs. Claus -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Mr. and Mrs. Claus didn't look like this when we were growing up!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom put on their Christmas best during a recent visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, dressing in matching Mr. and Mrs. Claus outfits to visit some kids in need of holiday cheer.

The charitable couple sported cute Santa hats around the hospital greeting patients, and according to Children's Hospital LA's Facebook page, even singing a few Christmas carols.

Perry and Bloom's hospital visit is just one of many charitable activities the couple participates in. In fact, the "Rise" singer was honored by UNICEF for her contributions to the organization just last month.

ET caught up with the 32-year-old singer at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City, where she dished on how she and Bloom "try to do a better, bigger thing" with their celebrity influence.

"Well he was a previous award recipient last year, so he knows it better than I," Perry praised. "And he's been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I've only been a few years, so he's kind of shown me some of the ropes."

"Everyone is a teacher in a relationship, that's how I see it now," she continued. "We've taught each other a lot."

"You could so easily just live in a bubble and be self-absorbed and make sure that it's just you, you, you," Perry explained. "I have so much shine and spotlight, so it's nice to take that spotlight and move it to a need that needs it more."

