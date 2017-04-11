Katy Perry Names a Pair of Shoes After BFF Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is showing support for those who supported her. Last night, Katy Perry Instagrammed Hillary rocking some shoes from Katy’s new line.





The singer named them in her honor, calling them “the Hillary.” A description reads, “reach for the stars in this dreamy suede pump.”

During the 2016 elections, Katy was an active supporter of HRC, so it’s only fitting that she would name a pair of shoes after her.

Katy showed love for Hillary not only during the Democratic National Convention, but also on the campaign trail in Iowa. She even got her nails done in support:





And don’t forget that Katy dressed as Hillary for Halloween in 2016! Both women’s zodiac sign is Scorpio, and on Hillary’s 2015 birthday, Katy got her a beautiful gift:





However, we all know what happened during the 2016 presidential election.

But Katy’s love for Hillary is not a one-way street. Hillary surprised Katy at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball last year and honored the singer. And while on the campaign trail, Hillary described Katy as “someone who reminds us that sometimes you have to just let them hear you roar.”

