Katy Perry Makes Another Political Statement With Performance at Brit Awards

Katy Perry performed her new single at the Brit Awards. (Photo: ITV)

When Katy Perry labeled this the era of “purposeful pop,” she meant it.

Following her politically charged performance at the Grammys, the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress flew across the pond to take the stage at the Brit Awards on Wednesday. Perry, 32, performed her new single … with a little help from Donald Trump and Theresa May.

During Perry’s performance, two giant skeletons resembling President Trump and the British prime minister popped up on stage. The puppets were dressed in outfits resembling what Trump and May wore during their meeting at the White House last month. The puppets paraded around the stage with tiny dancing white houses and at one point held “hands.”

View photos Photos: ITV/AP Images More

Naturally, Twitter was quick to comment on Perry’s bold number with various reactions.

I keep imagining Theresa May settling down for a quiet night in watching the Brits and being confronted with that Katy Perry performance — Candice ???? (@candysomething) February 22, 2017









Poor taste from @katyperry bringing politics to the stage ???? — Sugar J Winmill (@JWinmill91) February 22, 2017





I see what u did there Katy Perry #brits pic.twitter.com/Lp8pfbFHWb — Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) February 22, 2017





Twitter also captured one of the dancing houses that fell off the stage.





After the Grammys, Perry teased that there would be a “2nd chapter” of her performance, and she certainly delivered.

“I think it’s just, like, a song that starts conversations, and I think that’s what we need more than ever,” the singer told E! about her intentions with “Chained to the Rhythm.” “There’s so much divisiveness and people on one side or the other, and I think we just need to listen to each other. I hope this song does that.”

It’s certainly getting people talking.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: