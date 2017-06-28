Katy Perry Jokes About Orlando Bloom’s Naked Paddleboarding Pics

We're noticing a pattern here. Orlando Bloom decides to indulge in some naked paddleboarding. Photos are taken. Everyone freaks out. One of his exes drops by Kyle & Jackie O. Jokes are made and details are divulged.

Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, got grilled about his nude pics last summer. This week it was Katy Perry's turn to sit in the hot seat and field questions about why her former beau, from whom she split earlier this year, decided to bare his body during their Italian excursion in August 2016.

The pop star was, predictably, asked about her decision to wear a bikini during her interview with the Australian radio hosts.

“I've had lots of therapy about that moment," Perry joked. "He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and ... it was one of those things where I was like, ‘oh nah.' He was just trying to show off for the people back at the shore, he thought it was funny.

"It was so funny because I was kind of explaining Twitter to him and social media because he had taken a bit of a break on all that stuff," she added. "I had been explaining to him for a few weeks and all of a sudden he's the number-one trending on Twitter. He's like, 'I understand Twitter.'"

She added that she wasn't "in the mood" for co-ed naked paddle boarding.

“You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you,” the singer said. “And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!”

There you have it, folks. Anything else you need to know?

