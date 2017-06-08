Katy Perry Is Interviewed by a 7-Year-Old Girl and It’s Adorable

Singer Katy Perry is used to fielding questions from the press, but it’s a whole lot cuter when the journalist is a 7-year-old. In a recent interview for W magazine, Perry spoke to Poppy Browne, a budding young reporter who wasn’t afraid to ask the tough questions. Browne is a second-grader at Village Community School in New York City and the daughter of W’s features director, Alix Browne.

Instead of asking Perry personal questions about her previous relationships or Perry’s beef with singer Taylor Swift, Browne questioned Perry on her roller-skating and hula-hoop skills. If that wasn’t adorable enough, Browne revealed that she could sing, and the two performed an impromptu duet of Perry’s hit song “Firework.”

In other entertainment news, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to chat with a family … in his kayak:

