Katy Perry to Host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Katy Perry will host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 32-year-old singer announced the news with a video on her Twitter page on Thursday.

"Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact! August 27th on @MTV @VMAs," Perry wrote alongside her first VMA promo.

In addition to hosting, Perry will also be up for five awards, including Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects. Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd round out the top three nominated artists, with eight and five nods, respectively.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

