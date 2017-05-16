Katy Perry Goes Slumming at Paris Hilton’s House

Katy Perry got her fill of Paris Hilton over the weekend when she hung out at the socialite’s L.A. manse. (Photo: Paris Hilton via Instagram)

Katy Perry, you are better than this.

The “Bon Appétit” singer, 32, has been bonding with girlfriends (or “goofy goddesses,” as she calls them) in the wake of her breakup with Orlando Bloom, but — kinda like copying the Guy Fieri ’do — she made the questionable decision of letting Paris Hilton into her girl gang. Over the weekend, she was hanging out at heiress Paris’s L.A. manse along with an eclectic group including Iggy Azalea, Bella Thorne, and Sofia Richie.





Paris Hilton?! Really? Is this 2003? Is she still a thing outside of Asia? Is Katy trying to get kicked off the A-list?

In fairness, Katy — and company — did pretty much everything we would want to do if we found ourselves spending one night at Chez Paris. First of all, she played in the two-story doggie mini mansion that Paris bought for her never-ending list of really expensive dogs because adopt don’t shop means nothing to the dizzy blonde. Perry dubbed the dog McMansion “land o happiness” (see :11 mark).

She kissed Paris’s oversized mosaic wall decor. The video she posted of it described Hilton as “the realest queen in the game.”





Katy also posed with a cardboard cutout of the yoga class DJ — and Hilton, who apparently wears sunglasses while walking around her home, came and crashed the photo.





And at least some of the girls got Paris to give them a tour of her obscene shoe closet. Well, what’s left of it, Paris’s homes have been robbed at least seven times. (The kids from the infamous Bling Ring just made a copy of the key she kept under her mat and went back over and over to clean her out.)





Katy doesn’t have to make excuses as to why she was there. We kind of never want to speak about this — her blatantly bad decision — ever again. And we can only hope that Perry kept it real, as she is known to do, and at one point in the night schooled Paris on the fact that she didn’t invent the selfie. Then this whole lapse in judgement will have been worth it.





