Katy Perry Ends Feud With Taylor Swift, Changes Lyrics to ‘Swish Swish’

Pop singer Katy Perry dropped her new album Witness on June 9 and to promote the release, she gave fans a glimpse into her life in a marathon 96-hour live stream on YouTube.

Guests on the live stream included James Corden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, chef Gordon Ramsay, Arianna Huffington, and a confessional therapy session with Viceland’s Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh. Even NBC’s Natalie Morales stopped by the set.

In a sit-down interview with Morales, Katy addressed the rumors that her song “Swish Swish” was a dis track about Taylor Swift and opened up about her feelings on the long-standing feud. The “Roar” singer said, “All I need to say to her is I love her, and God bless her on her journey.”

Perry’s sentiments echoed an earlier interview she did with Huffington during her live stream. Perry told Huffington, “I love her, and I want the best for her.”

“And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this,’” she added.

In the studio cut of “Swish Swish,” Perry sings, “Don’t you come for me, no, not today.” Many saw that as a pointed dig at Swift. However, during the final performance in her live stream concert, Perry changed that lyric to echo what she told Morales. She sang, “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.”

