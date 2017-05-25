Katy Perry Chokes Up Dedicating Song to Manchester During Performance in London

Katy Perry took a moment during her intimate show at London's Water Rats club on Wednesday night to dedicate "Part of Me" to the victims affected by the concert bombing in Manchester.

The singer fought back tears as she spoke about the tragedy – which took 22 lives – and also asked for a moment of silence before she continued.

WATCH: Katy Perry Talks Manchester Tragedy, Shares Message of Love With Ariana Grande Fans

"This week has been really hard. It sucked. It was hard for you guys and it was hard for me because we all love music," she said in a video posted online. "We all listen to the same music, and you think about it, and think that's my friend, that's my sister, that's my brother, that's my cousin, that's the person that loves music."

"It's awful, and whatever you can do to help, you should," she added. "And if you can't do anything that's fine, but what you should do is not let them win. I'm going to sing this next song for them. They can never take that part from us ever. Ever. Can we have a moment of silence before we start? Let's do this."

Katy dedicated Part Of Me to the #ManchesterAttack victims at the #WaterRats show & asked for a moment of silence: pic.twitter.com/WLxzZxHDR0 💗

— Katy Perry Lately! (@katyperrylately) May 25, 2017

RELATED: Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift 'Started' Their Feud: 'It's Time for Her to Finish It'

On Tuesday during her interview with Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, the "Swish Swish" singer also called for unity after the attack.

"I think the greatest thing we can do now is unite as people, as fan bases, all of it," Perry expressed. "Whatever we say behind people's backs, the internet can be a little bit ruthless as far as fan bases go, but I think that the greatest thing we can do is just unite and love on each other -- no barriers, no borders, we all just need to co-exist."

See more messages of love from other celebrities, below.

Related Articles