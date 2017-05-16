Katy Perry Awkwardly Had to Remind Ellen DeGeneres That She Was Once Married to Russell Brand

Katy Perry stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to promote her upcoming album, Witness, and the tour. And, of course, Ellen couldn’t let Katy leave without playing a game.

Because the “Bon Appétit” singer is currently single, Ellen got her to play a round of “Will You Perry Me?” in which Katy had to choose between two celebrity male suitors for charity. For answering, Ellen said she would donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. But things got kind of awkward right before the game started.

Katy said, “Do I have to get married again?” To which Ellen responded, “You’re not married.” Katy quickly pointed out that she was in fact married to Russell Brand when she was 25 years old. She even reminded Ellen that she had given Katy wedding gifts … right there on Ellen’s show. So either Ellen truly forgot that Katy was married — or she was showing off some impressive acting chops.

