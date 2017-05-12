Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Spend Time in Paris While Tom Cruise Films ‘MI:6’ Nearby

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx said bonjour to Paris for a few days this week, spending time together in the romantic city while the actress’s ex-husband Tom Cruise was working just blocks away.

The notoriously private duo have been the subject of romance rumors since 2013, and although they’ve never officially confirmed a relationship, multiple sources have told PEOPLE the low-key pair have been casually spending time together for years.

Holmes, 38, arrived in Paris on Sunday, and met up at a hotel with Foxx, 49, who had been in town to shoot his new Robin Hood movie. On Tuesday, a source tells PEOPLE Foxx attended a farewell dinner for the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced film.

While the actress kept a low profile during her Paris stay, she was spotted on a sandwich run and at one point had her driver stop at the San Francisco book store in St. Germain to pick up a few titles, including Ernest Hemingway’s Old Man and The Sea and A Farewell to Arms, according to a source. At another point, she went by Luc Besson’s studio Cité du Cinemas, where Foxx was filming.

Meanwhile, Cruise has been shooting the sixth installment of his Mission: Impossible franchise in the city. On Tuesday, the actor was shooting just a few blocks from Foxx and Holmes’ hotel. (Holmes and Cruise were married from 2006 to 2012.)

After enjoying the low-key getaway, Foxx and Holmes caught a flight out of town on Thursday morning.