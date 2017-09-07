How Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx kept their romance undercover

At last, our thirst for proof of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship has been satiated. No longer will we have to accept blurry cellphone shots and word of mouth, because there are now official, crystal clear, hand-in-hand photos of the two strolling down the beach in Malibu — probably the most obvious way for two celebs to announce that they are, indeed, a thing. (Well, other than wearing your beloved’s name on a T-shirt at her annual Hamptons Fourth of July party.)

Undercover has been the name of the game for Foxx, 49, and Holmes, 38, ever since the two got tongues wagging in August 2013, when they attended a Hamptons party and reportedly got flirty on the dance floor with one another. It was dismissed as nonsense — including a vehement denial from Foxx — until the rumors started kicking into overdrive that fall, when In Touch reported that a driver who thought he was picking up Foxx from his hotel was surprised to see Holmes enter the limo. According to the magazine, “A hotel employee confirmed that Katie had stayed at the hotel with Jamie and that she was taking his car. So the driver drove her home to her Chelsea apartment.”

View photos Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are no longer hiding their love away. (Photo: BACKGRID) More

And then came the bombshell, in the form of a photo of the two in a recording studio, holding hands and indeed looking like a couple. Us Weekly shared the photo in March 2015. From there, the two led tongue-waggers in a skilled game of cat and mouse, keeping the are-they-or-aren’t-they discussion alive for years.

The two became adept at scheduling their arrivals and departures in the same city, and same location, so as to not attract attention. They even had special escape routes to duck nosy neighbors, with reports claiming Holmes had a back way out of her New York apartment that fed into Whole Foods. Holmes and Foxx reportedly had a lot of catered dinners at their respective homes so they wouldn’t be papped. They also became masters of disguise. In September 2015, Us Weekly reported that Holmes wore a wig and hat in order to meet Foxx at his hotel.

View photos Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx first got people talking when they were thisclose at a benefit in the Hamptons in August 2013. (Photo: Shahar Azran/WireImage) More

But they weren’t always expert at keeping their relationship secret. Three months later, in December 2015, TMZ reported that Holmes was at Foxx’s birthday party, and there were blurry photos taken of the two in the same locale at the same time, although photos of them looking coupled-up never surfaced.

By the summer of 2016, people started figuring out their coordinated arrival and departure schedule. While Holmes was shooting The Kennedys: Decline and Fall in Toronto, Foxx was spotted around Yorkville and at the airport, leading most to assume he was merely stopping over en route to the Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal. But they were caught having dinner in Yorkville a month later, prompting Holmes to leave out one exit with her assistant and Foxx to leave from another.

Of course, who could forget when former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who is friends with Foxx, announced in an interview that the two were indeed together, and that, “He is very happy with her. I love that he seems very happy.” Not long after, Jordan backtracked, saying she misspoke and has never seen the two together.

