Katie Holmes Is Heading to Harvard Business School

Katie Holmes has officially enrolled at Harvard University.

She is a new student in the famed Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. The popular once-a-year course, taught by Professor Anita Elberse, educates students in how to manage a successful entertainment company.





Holmes is joined by some athletes: C.J. McCollum, Rashean Mathis, Jamie Heaslip, and Gerard Piqué.





Piqué, who is Shakira’s longtime partner, showed off his skills on campus, playing football with his new professor.





The 38-year-old actress owns Noelle Productions, Inc., which is an entertainment company that features her middle name. Other stars who have gone to Harvard Business School include LL Cool J, Channing Tatum, and Tyra Banks.

