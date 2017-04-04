Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Might Really Be Dating

For three and a half years, rumors have swirled that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are an official item, but catching them together has been tougher than getting a picture of Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster and the Chupacabra having high tea together. But eagle-eyed celebrity blog Fameolous Entertainment caught the two of them dining together on Monday night in New York.





Dinner was at a hotel and members-only club, where spies said the two were “holding hands while walking near the pool” well into the night. Looking casual in glasses with her hair pulled back, Holmes, 38, appeared to be perusing a menu, while Foxx, 49, sits with his back to the sneaky snapper. And we hear what you’re saying: “But how do we know that’s Jamie Foxx?” Maybe because Foxx later posted a picture to Instagram in which he’s wearing the same hat that was worn by Katie’s dinner companion.





You’ve got to admire how diligent these two have been about keeping their relationship private. Holmes and Foxx had met many times before — in fact, Foxx was at a Monday Night Football kickoff game with Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise back in September 2006, and Foxx was a guest at their wedding months later.

Tongues didn’t start wagging about the pair until years later, when the two danced together at the Fourth Annual Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit in August 2013, prompting Foxx to issue a firm denial.” [The rumors] are 100 percent not true,” Foxx told ET. “In fact, it’s quite hilarious, because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people.”

But the rumors persisted, especially after Foxx reportedly spent “a lot of time” at Holmes’s apartment when he was in NYC, while Holmes would bunk at Foxx’s L.A. home whenever she was in town. You’d think that after so much time we’d see more shots of them together, but according to a source that spoke with ET, Foxx and Holmes “cater in” their date nights. Why? Because according to the source, “Jamie is also very private when it comes to his personal life.”

The first piece of possibly tangible proof came from a photo of Foxx and Holmes taken in his home studio in early 2015. Us Weekly was first to break the story and share the photo, which gossips took as confirmation that the two were indeed a couple. And it was hard to ignore the info that inside sources shared, saying, “Jamie is someone she can trust and have fun with. She’s getting everything from Jamie that she didn’t get with Tom.” They added that Foxx referred to Holmes as “my girl.”

But Foxx once again shot down the rumors, telling ET, “What I’ve learned about society today is that they’re so thirsty. Especially in tabloid world and social media world, they’re so thirsty to find any story. Sometimes when you read the stuff, you’re like, ‘Wow! That’s so not true!’”

But soon, cracks in their safely constructed privacy bubble started to show. In 2016, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan was on the Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast and weighed in on Foxx and Holmes’s relationship. “He’s very happy with her,” she revealed. “So I like that he seems very happy.” Jordan changed her tune soon after, telling ET, “I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all. I’ve never seen them together. He’s never told me he’s dating her.”

Maybe that blunder was the blip allowing the two to get a teensy bit more public about what was going on in private. In June of 2016, while Holmes was shooting The Kennedys After Camelot in Toronto, Foxx made a special trip out to see her. In December of the same year, Foxx reportedly whisked Holmes away to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for her birthday, during which they flew privately to a resort where they hid away in a luxury suite and had everything delivered to them.

