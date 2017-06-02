Kathy Griffin Says She's Gotten Death Threats, Contacted by Secret Service Over Trump Stunt

Kathy Griffin's bloody photo of President Donald Trump was an ill-received parody and, despite standing by her apology, she's enlisted civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom to fight backlash amid an investigation by the Secret Service.

In a Friday morning press conference, Griffin says Trump's family is out to ruin her and his supporters are issuing threats. "The death threats that I'm getting are constant and they are detailed," she said. "Today it's me. Tomorrow it could be you."

Bloom explained her client's inspiration for the stunt. During the campaign, Trump infamously said Megan Kelly "had blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever." Griffin wondered what would it look like if his own insults were turned on him, so she donned a "pussy bow" blouse and snapped a parody images taking it to an absurd extreme.

Before the press conference Bloom tweeted that she's been receiving hate mail for representing Griffin. She replied with this quote: "The devil whispered in my ear, 'you're not strong enough to withstand the storm.' Today I whispered in the devils ear, 'I am the storm.'"

With this case, the devil is in the details - and Griffin is fielding backlash on several fronts. A Republican Super PAC is using the photo as an example of "liberal extremists" in an ad, several of Griffin's upcoming performances have been canceled and she won't be appearing with Anderson Cooper in CNN's New Year's Eve special this year.

Griffin on Tuesday issued a video apology responding to the backlash from the image. "I went way too far," she says. "The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn't funny, I get it."

On Friday, though, Griffin made it clear that she's not going to lay off the president, adding that "it's scary to be a citizen but it's a great time to be a comedian."

"I'm not afraid of Donald Trump," she said. "He's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career."

In response to questions about Barron Trump's alleged trauma following the photo, Bloom said that comedians have a first amendment right to be edgy and some comedy - and some news coverage - isn't appropriate for children and parents have to step up.

Griffin's criminal attorney Dmitry Gorin said the fact that she's being investigated over a joke is "outrageous," but added that "the secret service is doing its job, I suppose." He said expects the investigation to be closed quickly and Griffin to be cleared.