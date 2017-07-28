Kathy Griffin Confirms She's No Longer Under Federal Investigation Following Controversial Donald Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin can apparently move on from her controversial President Donald Trump photo scandal.

The 56-year-old comedian -- who was under scrutiny in May when she shared a photo in which she posed with a bloodied replica of Trump's head -- took to Twitter on Friday to share that she is no longer under federal investigation following the incident.

"TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally," Griffin tweeted alongside a longer message from The Associated Press that read: "Griffin wasn't charged with a crime, but she did apologize for the photo. A story shared by borntoberight.com and patriotsontheright.com claims Griffin was jailed last month after walking around New York wearing fake blood and a Trump Halloween mask. That didn't happen."

TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally. pic.twitter.com/1AGZ0dCMDN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

Earlier this month, the My Life on the D-List star confirmed that the Secret Service questioned her following the incident. Griffin's photo caused widespread condemnation, leading to the comedian being fired from CNN, as well as the cancellation of her tour. She later held a press conference to "explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured."

During the emotional press conference, Griffin said that Trump "broke her" and called him "a bully."

"I've dealt with older, white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career," she told the press. "I'm a woman in a very male-dominated field. I love what do, I love making people laugh more than anything in the world."

