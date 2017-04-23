Kathy Griffin Babysits Kim and Kanye’s Kids Saint and North West — and Grandma Kris Jenner Approves

Kathy Griffin is a game babysitter!

On Saturday, Kris Jenner snapped a pic of her Emmy-winning standup comedian pal lying in the grass with dog treats scattered on her white top, surrounded by two dogs and North, 3, and Saint West, 16 months.

“When @kathygriffin is babysitting my grandchildren but suddenly realizes she is outnumbered by toddlers and dogs .....OMG!! #atleastshelooksgooddoingit #friendship #kathygriffin #help! #saint #north,” Jenner, 61, captioned the hilarious Instagram.

Griffin is neighbors with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“They’re actually really dreamy neighbors because the last thing they want is trouble with their neighbors,” Griffin explained to PEOPLE in August of her Bel Air home. “They’re very busy with Taylor Swift and their lip kits and what have you.

And she embraces her home’s perks, including an infinity pool perfect for a topless photo op!

“I c the kidz doin these kinda pics, so...” Griffin, 56, quipped on Twitter in addition to the photo of herself cupping her nude chest, staring upward into the sky and standing in front of the water in front of the luscious, green hillside.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com